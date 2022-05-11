The presenter from South Yorkshire is leaving his role on the BBC’s red couch as he swaps the show for Channel 5.

A job advert has gone out for the 26.5 hour working week, promising a salary north of £100k.

A job advert has been posted by the BBC to replace Sheffield's Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast. Image by BBC Breakfast.

The father-of-three from Sheffield said: "I've never ever been motivated by money in any job that I've ever taken, and even though I've loved working at BBC Breakfast and everybody who works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5.

"And also go and make some programmes outside of news,” he added.

It comes after Dan told viewers last week that his last day on the show would be on Tuesday, May 17.

Asked by co-presenter Ms Nugent if he would be having a leaving do, he said: “As you very well know I like other people’s parties – I’m always slightly awkward when it’s something to do with me. I’ll leave it for you to organise.

Mr Walker, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year, is leaving to take up a new job with Channel 5 News, where he will replace Sian Williams on 5 News.