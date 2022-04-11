Jon Tomlinson was among six people arrested for a variety of alleged offences on Saturday, March 5, including a 22-year-old who was detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

The 33-year-old, of Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, was charged with public order offences and appeared at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on March 23.

Tomlinson was charged with using threatening/abusive words/behavior likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress and was fined £200 and placed on a three-year football ban.

Six people were arrested following Sheffield Wednesday's match against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on March 5.

Meanwhile, Scott Mckie, 31, of Walnut Place, received a fine of £40 and a Lincoln City ban until the end of the season after being charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Gavin Minschacl, 44, of South Parade, Worksop, was fined £300 after failing to comply with a dispersal order.

A further two men, aged 49 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released under investigation.

The 22-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, as well as for public order offences, was released with no further action taken.

Lincoln Police drafted in officers from other forces and areas of work to help their matchday operation after receiving ‘information and intelligence’ regarding the potential for trouble between some fans.

Specially trained public order officers were on duty and there was a heavy police presence at the train station, with more officers patrolling the city centre.

A return train service to Sheffield on Saturday evening ground to a halt when a passenger pulled the emergency brake.

Several supporters were ejected from the Lincolnshire Co-operative Stand adjacent to the away end during the game.

A fight also appeared to break out in the home stand in the first half before stewards intervened.

More than 2,000 Owls fans made the trip to Lincolnshire after Sheffield Wednesday sold out their ticket allocation.