Sheffield firefighter's stunning backyard wildlife haven to appear on BBC Two's Gardeners' World tonight

Shed of the Year winner George Smallwood’s amazing garden in Crookes will feature on the popular BBC Two show as an example of how even the smallest spaces can be transformed into something special.

He invited round a film crew to see his pride and joy, the hand-crafted outbuilding which is a self-watering and self-sufficient home for vegetables, herbs, bees and even hedgehogs, and includes a living roof terrace.

The segment will feature in a special episode of Gardeners’ World tonight, Friday, August 13, at 8pm, celebrating gardeners throughout the country who have ‘created some truly unique gardens and made every space count’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The living roof terrace of George Smallwood's amazing eco shed at his home in Walkley, Sheffield (pic: Spencer The Estate Agent)

George said: “Hopefully it will inspire viewers by showing them that no garden is too small to make a home for you and nature. There's room for all."

The 36-year-old, who sells the Smallwood Bees lip balm made using wax and honey from his own bees, recently put his home on Spring House Road up for sale with an asking price of £240,000 as he and his wife Sophie are moving to another property nearby with a larger garden.

He said it would be a ‘big wrench’ to leave the three-bedroom terraced house, and in particular the outbuilding which was crowned Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year 2018, but that he was looking forward to having more outdoor space.

George Smallwood's hand-crafted wildlife haven was crowned Cuprinol's Shed of the Year in 2018