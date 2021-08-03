Outdoor cinema coming to Sheffield showing movie favourites including Star Wars, The Greatest Showman and Grease

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with American Express, is taking over the venue in South Street near Park Hill as part of its touring summer programme.

The Sheffield screenings are Star Wars: A New Hope on September 21, The Greatest Showman Sing-along on September 22 and Grease on September 23.

Or visit Chatsworth House to see Pride and Prejudice on August 19, Rocketman on August 20, The Greatest Showman on August 21 or Star Wars on August 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luna Bar with Moretti will be present at all screenings, serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the famous Italian beer itself. There will also be hot food available at all screenings.

Audiences are also welcome to dig out their hampers and pack a picnic – glass bottles are not allowed on site, though. Food and drink at Luna’s screenings will be available to order using a handy ‘click and collect’ service to avoid time spent queuing.

Read this: Here are 10 iconic Sheffield pubs – some have survived for centuries while others have changed or gone for good

Tickets are available to buy from thelunacinema.com and prices start from £15.50 including booking fees. Audiences can choose to upgrade their general admission ticket with an optional seated upgrade ticket to include use of a Luna director’s chair.

One of the previous events.

For the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the Luna Luxe ticket, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters, a sharing hamper of food, a bottle of bubbles and a mini cup of luxury ice cream Häagen-Dazs, to complete the cinematic experience.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Yorkshire to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open-air cinema experiences including Sheffield Amphitheatre.

“So, picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring and beautiful settings, such as Sheffield Amphitheatre.