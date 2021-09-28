Sheffield bond fans can watch ‘No Time to die’ with VIP treatment at this cinema

From September 30 and throughout the opening weekend, VIP guests at Cineworld Sheffield will be treated to an experience befitting 007.

Staff will be donning bow ties as they escort VIP guests through a red-carpet entrance to their exclusive lounge, where they will find white-tablecloth dining, free gifts and more.

Those attending the two evening shows on Thursday at 7 pm and 8.15 pm will also be greeted with a free glass of champagne on arrival, accompanied by live Bond-themed music in the VIP lounge with a special souvenir to take home.

VIP experience at Cineworld Cinemas

Alistair Taylor, general manager of Cineworld Sheffield, said: “The return of Bond to Cineworld is a momentous occasion, and we wanted to use our ’License to Thrill’ our VIP guests.

VIP is Cineworld’s premium screen format and is available all year-round and includes access to an exclusive lounge 45 minutes before the showing, complimentary dining prepared by a local chef, with four courses including dessert and unlimited cinema snacks such as nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks – all included in the ticket price.

The VIP screening room is fitted with luxurious recliner seats that come with their own side table for snacks and drinks.

Drinks including martinis and prosecco are also available to purchase at the private VIP bar.