Cineworld in Sheffield is hosting a special premere of James Bond: No Time to Die tonight for NHS staff and key workers.

Sheffield Cineworld is holding a free regional premiere of No Time to Die tonight, on the same evening that stars including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Naomie Harris take to the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The latest movie is the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise and is the fifth and final film to see Daniel Craig as 007.

The Sheffield premiere is for ‘healthcare and frontline workers and guests’ and arrivals will begin at 7pm – the same time as the world premiere in London.

Guests from Sheffield hospitals have been invited to attend, as well as those from other ‘frontline’ professions across the city.

Cineworld is also hosting regional premieres in Edinburgh and Milton Keynes, inviting guests from Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, Edinburgh Social Care, and Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Alistair Taylor, General Manager at Cineworld Sheffield, said: “After a difficult 18 months, we are delighted to be able to host NHS staff and keyworkers at Cineworld for the premiere of No Time To Die. Our special guests have been real life heroes supporting the UK through a tough time so we hope they will enjoy a glamorous evening taking in the adventures of a fictional hero on the big screen.”

The event has a ‘smart’ dress code, with black tie optional for those who want to indulge in a real-life Bond experience.

No Time to Die will be hitting cinemas across the UK on Thursday, September 30.

The film was originally due to be released in April 2020, but has been delayed three times in light of the Covid pandemic – leaving fans in Sheffield on tenterhooks and desperate to be able to watch the film at the cinema.

Bookings are now being taken at cinemas across Sheffield, ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest periods for cinemas since before the pandemic.

Midnight screenings of the film will also be available at theatres across the city for those who just can’t wait.