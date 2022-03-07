Netflix Top Boy: season four release date, cast, what's the plot and how can I watch?

Top Boy has become one of many Netflix blockbusters which that have been successful in the UK as well as on the global spectrum.

From their first initial release date on October 31 2011 and despite a sizeable following and viewing figures on the top-side of a million for every episode of its original run, Top Boy was cut short by Channel 4 after just two seasons.

However, following its Channel 4 cancellation, Top Boy was buried until 2017 when Netflix and Drake began to take interest in reviving the show and making it once again one of the most popular shows viewed on Netflix’s streaming platform.

Netflix’s Top Boy Premiere in London, pictured above from the left is Drake, Ashley Walters (Dushane), Micheal Ward (Jamie) and Simbiatu Ajikawo (Shelly).

What is Top Boy about?

In this action-packed drama, the programme takes its viewers on a journey into the housing estates of east London. Where there is tension between the drug gangs that operate almost openly and those who strive to live honest lives in the crime-riddled area. That tension is explored through the interlocking stories of a drug dealer Dushane, determined to become the area's ‘Top Boy’, and good-natured teenager, Ra'Nell, who is forced to grow up quickly following his mother's absence.

The relationship between these two key characters evolves throughout the show as well as their different situations along the way staying ahead of the game and safe from anyone that is trying to take their throne. It takes viewers on a roller-coaster of emotions by combining the elements of a tense gangster thriller with subtle social realism, some tender moments, innocence and humour.

What is the plot of season 4 of Top Boy?

Following a glimpse from the sypnosis of season four. The new season sees Dushane unrivaled and making more money than ever and his relationship status with Shelley smooth sailing. It allows him to dream of a future away from the road. But then a unexpected problem arises which threatens to bring everything he has built crashing down.

When will season 4 be released?

The full season of Top Boy will be released on March 18, 2022, after a long two-year wait due to the Covid pandemic and fans were even more eager to finally stream the season after news hit that the new series was announced on the UK's biggest billboard at the BFI IMAX cinema in London.

How and where can I watch all seasons of Top Boy?

For those who are yet to watch a single episode of Top Boy or if you just want to refresh your memory before season four begins, Netflix has all three seasons available to watch at any time.

Seasons 1 and 2 which originally aired on Channel 4 – have been renamed Top Boy: Summerhouse on Netflix with a total of four episodes. Season 3 of Top Boy is 10 episodes long and with each episode lasting approximately an hour. Season 4 on Netflix will be called Top Boy 2 and will have a total of eight new episodes.

Who is in the Cast?

Dushane (Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson), Jamie (Micheal Ward) will all be returning in the drug game, as well as Lizzie (Lisa Dwan). Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo) returns as Dushane’s love interest. Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) is returning with Kit (Kadeem Ramsay). Jaq’s sister Lauryn (Saffron Hocking) will also reappear too.