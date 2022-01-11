Stranger Things Season 4: When will it start, who is in the cast and what’s going to happen in the Netflix show?

The main cast of Stranger Things, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton)

Stranger Things fans have certainly been on a roller-coaster of emotions during the series and despite setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is set to be “bigger than ever” and the "most ambitious" chapter yet.

Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror show set in 1980s Indiana, a small mid-western town in the USA where a group of young friends who witness supernatural forces unravel secret government exploits following the dissappearance of a young boy. As they search for answers, the children set on an adventure of extraordinary mysteries.

When will the new season air?

As of January 2022, there's still no news on when Stranger Things 4 will be released other than the previously-stated summer of 2022. However, news is that the filming has been wrapped up and airing won’t be too long from now. Though the wait season four is taking longer than anyone expected, producer Shawn Levy promises that it's "worth the wait".

Who is in the cast?

The series will feature its fan-favourite cast with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Joyce (Winona Ryder).

New cast members will also be introduced with Myles Truitt taking on the role of Hawkins' basketball player Patrick, whose life will end up "spiraling out of control" and with Amybeth McNulty playing as Vickie, who is described as "a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes".

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with her father figure, Hopper (David Harbour) in Stranger Things season three.

Grace Van Dien will play Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and popular girl, Chrissy who "beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret". Regina Ting Chen from popular show Queen of the South along with Mason Dye will be playing as "a handsome, rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school" in the shows’ season four.

Stranger Things: spoilers and what is the plot for season 4?

Season three wrapped up on an extremely emotional note for fans. Leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, not knowing whether the trigger was pulled on Hopper. Theories were made to determine his status but the first teaser for season 4 put viewers minds to ease. It shows that Hopper is indeed, alive and is in captivity in chilly Russia and will be making a comeback.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Max (Sadie Sink) in the beginning episodes of Stranger things season three.

Joyce, Will and Jonathan packed up their home in Hawkins and jumped in a removals van with Eleven following Hopper’s supposed death, with the intention of having a fresh new start. On an even bigger note, Eleven has lost her powers.

Where can I watch the trailer?