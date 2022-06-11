Maxwell Thorpe had been the bookies’ favourite to win the ITV talent show and the £250,000 prize that comes with it but lost out last Sunday to comedian Axel Blake, despite garnering more amazing praise from the judges.

The softly-spoken 32-year-old operatic singer has told how he is considering interest from record companies but is ‘never above’ going back to busking despite his new-found fame.

As he weighs up what to do next, he is offering fans the chance to get a personalised video for £30 via the celebrity video messaging site Celebvm.com.

Sheffield busker Maxwell Thorpe says he is aware of interest from record companies after he reached the final of Britain's Got Talent (pic: ITV)

Speaking to Toby Foster on BBC Radio Sheffield following the final, he told how failing to land the top prize may have been a blessing in disguise.

”If I’d won it would have been overwhelming. You see in the past people who haven’t won have still been very successful and I think it’s just lovely to come back to Sheffield and have some time to process it a bit,” he said.

He also revealed how his dream is to perform in ‘these incredible places around the world’, like La Scala and the Sydney Opera House.

"I know that I have interest and apparently there have been record labels interested. With all this you’ve got to be very careful of who you go with, the legal side of things and everything,” he said.

Asked if people can expect to see him back on the streets busking, he replied: "I thought I'm going to come back now and I still need to make money you know. I’m never above busking, so who knows…. Someone said you’ll get mobbed but it really isn’t like that.

He added: "I think so, definitely in Bakewell and potentially in Sheffield. Sheffield’s much bigger isn’t it.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield, he also addressed the controversy over BGT winner Axel Blake having already had a stand-up special on Amazon Prime.