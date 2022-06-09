The operatic singer got through to the final of the ITV talent show but failed to make the top three, with the contest eventually won by comedian Axel Blake.

Maxwell was tipped by many to win the show, which would have seen him land a spot in the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxwell Thorpe has thanked fans for their support during his Britain's Got Talent journey (Photo: ITV)

The winner also walked away with £250,000.

Maxwell, who busks on the streets of Sheffield, used his Facebook page to thank fans old and new for their support.

He said: “This is a message of thanks for everyone’s support throughout this whole Britain’s Got Talent journey.

“It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been an emotional roller coaster, I can’t quite believe it’s happened. It took so long to actually get started and then it’s just over like that. It’s been an incredible journey.

“I’d like to thank everyone behind the scenes, the people I worked with, the professionalism, the support, everything. It was a pleasure to work with you.

“To everyone who has sent messages of love and support, thank you so much. I’m really grateful for this. You have kept me going and I hope I did you proud.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to the future...watch this space.”

Maxwell said: “To everyone who supported me through my busking career too, lots of love to you, you know who you are.