Following the elimination of soap star Katie McGlynn and dance partner Gorka Marquez at the weekend, there are 13 celebrities left battling it out for the dancing crown.

Although Dan received a rather disappointing score of 21 last week – putting him and partner Nadiya Bychkova second from the bottom – his fans came out in full force to ensure his position was safe for another week.

And now Betway has revealed who is most likely to win the competition and how much money you could make from placing a bet on each celebrity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova are due to appear on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

What are the odds on Dan Walker to winning Strictly Come Dancing?

Unfortunately Dan is not the favourite to win and ranks somewhere in the middle, with odds of 25/1 – meaning if you placed a £1 bet and he won, you would make £26.

He is tipped to win ahead of other big names like Tilly Ramsay and Robert Webb though, and has been working hard on his upcoming dance to get back into the judges’ good books.

What are the rest of the odds for this year’s Strictly?

Betway has placed all the odds for the Strictly stars and the amount of money you can win on its website.

Here they are in order:

John Whaite – 11/8

Rose Ayling-Ellis – 7/4

AJ Odudu – 9/2

Adam Peaty – 16/1

Rhys Stephenson – 16/1

Tom Fletcher – 16/1

Dan Walker – 25/1

Tilly Ramsay – 50/1

Robert Webb – 66/1

Sara Davies – 80/1

Greg Wise – 100/1

Judi Love – 100/1

Ugo Monye – 100/1

When is Strictly Come Dancing next on TV?

The celebrities are already gearing up for this weekend’s show, which has a school disco theme.

On Sunday, actress Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez were in the bottom two alongside comedian and present Judi Love and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

But the judges decided it was Katie and Gorka’s time to go, after their rendition of the American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from Cruella failed to impress as much as Judi and Graziano’s Charleston to When You’re Good to Mama from Chicago.

The remaining dancers have much to learn after the comments they received from Movie Week, especially Sheffield’s very own Dan Walker.

He and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova were given a disappointingly low score and received some harsh words from Craig Revel Horwood.

The scathing judge, who scored them just three points, said: “They were big mistakes, darling, they weren’t tiny ones.

“You clearly lost your confidence, which is a shame. You need to learn how to get into these situations and rebuild the mood.

“It wasn’t great. Sorry.”

The duo haven’t let the set-back knock their confidence though and will be returning this week with a Cha Cha Cha to Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer after a week of intense training at City Limits in Hillsborough.