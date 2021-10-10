After a nail biting wait to see who would be in the dance-off, TV presenter Dan and his partner Nadiya slipped through to next week’s round after they were the last couple to be told they had advanced.

They stood opposite Corrie actor Katie McGlynn, who was eliminated minutes later after a final dance against Loose Women presenter Judi Love.

In an interview spotlight straight afterwards, Dan told his fans how much he appreciated their votes – and took time to thank his wife for her support throughout his time on the BBC One show.

Dan Walker dedicated his performance on Sunday's Strictly Come Dancing to his wife Sarah and thanked her for her support. (Photo: BBC)

TV presenter Dan, who lives in the city with his wife, Sarah, and their three children, said: “I’m just gutted for Katie and Judi. We get on incredibly well and they’re incredible human beings, and no one wants to be in the dance-off.

"Also, just to say thank you for keeping us in, I was fully expecting to be foxtrotting again. I promise to do better next week.”

Dan and Nadiya made a princely effort on the dancefloor on Saturday’s show with a Sleeping Beauty inspired foxtrot – but the BBC Breakfast presenter made a wincing misstep halfway through the performance.

In a heartfelt message to Sarah, Dan said: “While I’m training, she’s looking after the kids, taking out the bins, and doing all the work for the rest off the family.

"Thank you for letting me come here and learn to dance. Thank you – I’ll take the bins out as soon as I can.”

Meanwhile, the South Yorkshire favourite revealed next week his fans can look forward to him breaking out a cha-cha-cha set to MC Hammer’s Can’t Touch This.

Dan and Nadiya have made it through to the next round after shrugging off some scathing remarks from Craig Revel Horwood on Saturday’s show, who told them: “They were big mistakes, darling, they weren’t tiny ones.

"It wasn’t great, sorry.”