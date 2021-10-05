Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood announces tour date in Sheffield

Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK including a date at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday November 1, 2022, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some very special surprises.

Speaking about the tour, Mr Hollywood said: "This is a really exciting announcement for me.

"It is some years since I've been on tour so I can't wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

Photo: Ian West/PA Wire.

"We'll have some fun and you'll learn some tips along the way so it's the perfect recipe for a great night out."

He will also perform in Newcastle, Harrogate, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Newport, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Ipswich, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stockton-on-Tees, Nottingham and Manchester.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre at Cuffe & Taylor, said: "Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.

"Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 8 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Mr Hollywood has long been a favourite face in the TV cooking world, charming viewers with his bright blue eyes and his signature Hollywood handshake.

He has been a judge on the Great British Bake Off since its launch in 2010 and moved with the show when it was bought by Channel 4 in 2016.