Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood announces tour date in Sheffield
TV chef Paul Hollywood will be making a visit to Sheffield next year to perform a live cookery show as part of his new tour.
Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK including a date at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday November 1, 2022, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some very special surprises.
Speaking about the tour, Mr Hollywood said: "This is a really exciting announcement for me.
"It is some years since I've been on tour so I can't wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.
"We'll have some fun and you'll learn some tips along the way so it's the perfect recipe for a great night out."
He will also perform in Newcastle, Harrogate, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Newport, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Ipswich, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stockton-on-Tees, Nottingham and Manchester.
Ben Hatton, director of theatre at Cuffe & Taylor, said: "Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.
"Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour."
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 8 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com
Mr Hollywood has long been a favourite face in the TV cooking world, charming viewers with his bright blue eyes and his signature Hollywood handshake.
He has been a judge on the Great British Bake Off since its launch in 2010 and moved with the show when it was bought by Channel 4 in 2016.
Bake Off continues tonight at 8pm.