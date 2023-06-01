The full line of glamorous fighters who will put contenders to the test at Sheffield Arena for the new series of Gladiators has been revealed.

Ahead of the games, the Beeb has now released the full line up of ‘superhumans’ who will stand in the challengers’ way and put them through their paces for the 11-episode TV series.

The retro show pits contestants in games and challenges while the leotard-donning Gladiators do everything in their power to push them back.

The BBC have confirmed who will be in the roster for the remake of the classic 90s show Gladiators in Sheffield. Here are the faces from back in the day, when the costumes were more ridiculous than the hair. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who are the Gladiators in the new BBC 2023 series?

Here are the 16 new in-house Gladiators who will stand in contestants’ way in the new series, which is being filmed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next week.

Legend – Needing no introduction, bringing his power and strength to the arena, he simply is Legend.

Fire – Fire is fast, unpredictable, dangerous and will ravage anyone in her path.

The line up for BBC's Gladiators 2023. Top row, left to right: Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro. 2nd row, left to right: Electro, Giant, Steel, Apollo, Comet. 3rd row, left to right: Viper, Athena, Fury, Phantom. Bottom row, left to right: Sabre, Dynamite.

Bionic – Contenders stay out of the path of Bionic, he will crush anyone who gets in his way.

Diamond – Don’t be deceived by Diamond’s bright beauty, she is unbreakable and super strong.

Nitro – With his lightning fast speed and agility, contenders will have their work cut out getting past Nitro.

Electro – Electro will make sparks fly, so don’t be shocked when she unleashes her full force onto the contenders.

Giant – He may look like a big, friendly Giant, but don't be fooled, he won't be holding back when it comes to the games.

Steel – Steel is strong, he’s tough and just like Steel, nothing is going to break him.

Apollo – Apollo has the cheeky good looks of a Greek god and the speed of a rocket. He wants to win and won’t stop until he does.

Comet – Comet is a force of nature, flashing past you. Collide with her and you’ll be dust.

Viper – A man of few words but beware, Viper vows to smash any contender that stands in his way.

Athena – Just like the ancient Greek goddess of war and wisdom, Athena is a combination of brain, brawn and beauty. She may be small but she’s mighty.

Fury – Contenders beware, when that game starts you’ll feel the wrath of Fury.

Phantom – Unbelievably strong and frighteningly unstoppable, Phantom is bringing all his force and will leave you shivering in his wake.

Sabre – Fierce, powerful and agile, the main attributes of a Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious, once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape!

Dynamite – She may look small, but do not underestimate Dynamite, she’ll blast into the competition and obliterate her opponents.

Who are the referees for Gladiators 2023?

Taking on one of the most iconic catchphrases of the 90’s, is ex Premier League Football referee, Mark Clattenburg. Picking up their whistles and joining him to keep the mighty Gladiators in check are former English international netball player Sonia Mkoloma and firefighter, athlete and fitness professional Lee Phillips.