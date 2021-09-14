Festival showcasing best in independent filmmaking to be held at Sheffield's iconic Abbeydale Picture House

The 1920s cinema, whose screens were once graced by silent movies and Hollywood epics, is set to play host to an all together different event, the Spirit of Independence film festival.

Now in its third year, the festival’s aim is to provide a showcase for upcoming filmmakers struggling to get their work premiered because of their budget.

It is set to be held on October 2, and will include question and answer sessions as well as art displays and stalls from local traders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spirit of Independence film festival is set to be held at the Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road on October 2

The festival was originally set up in order to introduce micro-budget feature films and short movies made for less than £1,000.

This year’s entries include movies created by filmmakers originating from as far afield as Venezuela and Australia.

Despite this, one of the main features will be the world premiere of ‘Seepers’ shot in and around the Sheffield area.

The art deco building dates back to the 1920s

The festival has also partnered with local production company, Open House Pictures, from a shared passion to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their work and expand their networks.

Restoration work has begun on the Grade II listed Abbeydale Picture House, once known as the ‘Picture Palace’ for its lavish Art Deco design, and it is hoped eventually it can be restored to its former 1920s glory.