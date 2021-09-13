New Sheffield taxi service reveals 76 per cent growth and fares discount two weeks after launch

The Estonian-based firm Bolt launched in Sheffield on August 27 and targeted the city’s private hire cab drivers by offering to take lower commissions on their fares than other firms.

Sheffield is believed to be the ninth city in the UK to be targeted by the company, and joins Birmingham, Leicester, London, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Nottingham, Peterborough and Wolverhampton.Today the firm revealed it had grown since the launch, although it has declined to reveal the exact number of drivers it now has.

Dr Patrick Candler, Chief Executive at Sherwood Forest Trust, with one of the Bolt taxis

A spokesman said: “The number of drivers has increased by 76 per cent since the launch in Sheffield.”

Bolt has also pledged to plant a tree for every ride for its first month of service in the city

The company describes itself as the UK’s second largest ride-hailing app, and says it will support the Sherwood Forest by helping it plant a tree on various sites for every ride taken in Sheffield and Nottingham within the first month of operating.

The tree planting will take place from October onwards, with the company facilitating tree planting days in the local community.

The business also says passengers will have the chance to receive up to £8 off their first Bolt ride by entering the code ROBINHOOD* into the Promotions section of its app.

Sam Raciti, Bolt’s UK general manager said: “We’re so excited to launch in two of the UK’s most exciting cities, and commit to working with the Sherwood Forest Trust to mark our arrival and help the organisation preserve the incredible woodlands of the area. We’ve committed to planting a tree for every ride taken during our launch period, as well as support several community tree planting days.

“A partnership with the Sherwood Forest Trust is a perfect fit as we aim to give money back to the people and trees back to Sherwood Forest, via our affordable service.

“Our recent launches in Birmingham and Leicester have shown a big surge in demand as the rest of lockdown restrictions are eased, and people are out and about so we’re expecting a similar reception as we launch our service.”