The film, which features Sarah Lancashire, follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage.

While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a drag queen.

His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mum (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

Max Harwood stars in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which is set to premiere in Sheffield this month, with a number of free tickets available for screenings across the city.

But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade.

In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The film is based on a true story and has been written by Tom MacRae and directed by Jonathan Butterell.

The cast will be attending the media premiere at the Crucible in the city centre on Friday, September 17 at 7.30pm.

But Sheffield City Council is funding ‘Cinema For All’ screenings across the city, giving Sheffield residents the chance to watch the brand new movie at the same time.

The screenings will be held at Abbeydale Picture House, Kelham Island Film Club, The Civic in Barnsley and the Film Unit at the University of Sheffield.

Here’s how you can get a free ticket to attend.

How do I get tickets?

Ticketing for the screenings is being facilitated by Sheffield’s own Tickets For Good platform, and the limited tickets for all venues will be made available at midday (12pm) on Tuesday, September 7.

Tickets will be free, but you can choose to donate a booking fee to charity if you wish.

They will be available online from the Welcome to Sheffield website here, where a link to access the tickets will be posted at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Tickets for NHS and charities

A set number of tickets will also be put aside for Tickets For Good to distribute to local charities and the NHS via their Ticket Bank initiative.

The Ticket Bank provides event tickets to disadvantaged and marginalised individuals free of charge, to ensure arts and culture events are accessible to all and socially inclusive.

A number of local charities and non-profit organisations are signed up to the initiative to receive the tickets.

What will happen at the premiere?

The event will be held at The Crucible at 7.30pm on Friday, September 17 and will feature a host of VIPs and members of the media.

Fans won’t be allowed to attend the event, but they will be able to get a glimpse of the stars walking down the red carpet before the premiere starts.

Special fan areas will be set up outside in Tudor Square but will only be able to accommodate 96 people.

Sheffield City Council says it is important to turn up early if you are desperate to catch a glimpse of the VIPs.

Wristbands for fan areas will be allocated from 12 noon on the day, and those lucky enough to get one will be asked to return from 5pm to so that everyone can be in the right place for 5.45pm latest.

The council anticipates guests will arrive and start walking down the red carpet from roughly 5.45pm, and end at about 7pm. Once all the cast, VIPs and guests are inside the Crucible the teams will start dismantling everything from Tudor Square.

What other events are taking place?

To coincide with the premiere, Sheffield City Council, Amazon Prime Video and Warp Films will be unveiling some of the key costumes and props from the film at the Winter Gardens in Sheffield for a very exclusive display from Friday, September 17 until Saturday 25.

This will be free entry and the public will be able to come and get closer to the story of Jamie, with costumes, select props and more.

More details about opening times and full listings are set to be revealed closer to the time.

Venues across the city are being encouraged to hold Jamie-themed parties in celebration of the film’s release, as Amazon Prime has licensed the use of the film artwork.

Abbeydale Picture House and Crucible Corner are two of the venues which have already confirmed they have something in the pipeline.