Sheffield set to host star studded premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie movie

The Star understands the city is set to host the first big screen showing of the film version of the There’s Something About Jamie – the movie of the blockbuster stage show that was set in the city.

The Crucible Theatre is set to be the venue for the premiere on Friday September 17, with stars from the film version of the musical making the trip to South Yorkshire to be there.

Everyone's Talking About Jamie

And it is understood there are plans to put activities outside the theatre on Tudor Square to coincide with the premiere, and there is also the possibility of big screens showing the film in some parts of the city centre.

The decision to centre the premiere on Sheffield reflects the city’s connection with the show, which was set in Sheffield. The original stage show premiered at the Crucible in February 2017, before becoming a global hit.

The film was shot in Sheffield, with The Moor and Parson Cross estate among the locations used, and was inspired by a real-life 2011 BBC Three TV documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen At 16.

The film of the musical was produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films, although the money came from the film giant 20th Century Fox, and it was bought by streaming platform Amazon Prime.

There will also be a cultural and creative industries summit on the same night as the premiere, at the Showroom Cinema.

Big names at the Crucible premiere are expected to include the former Coronation Street actress Sarah Lancashire and and the film actor Richard E. Grant, as well as Max Harwood who plays the lead as Jamie New.

When the film was first announced, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has quickly become one of the most beloved musicals of recent years.

"Jamie’s story is one that resonates across all generations – it’s about unconditional love and we know our global audiences will fall in love with Jamie as he overcomes adversity to truly find his authentic self. We are so thrilled to share this joyful and inspirational story with the world.”

Meanwhile, the film’s soundtrack album has also been announced, with a number of big name stars performing on it.

The film features hit songs including ‘And You Don’t Even Know It’, ‘The Wall In My Head’ and ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ as well as an new song ‘This Was Me’, sung by Holly Johnson, who made his name as the singer in the 80s band Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

The new album will be released on September 10.

The premiere is a boost for the Crucible, which earlier this year was being used as a Covid vaccination centre.

It is not the first high profile to come to the city in recent years.

In September 2018, the BBC staged a premiere for new Doctor Jodie Whitaker’s first ever episode of the show, at The Light cinema on The Moor.

It saw big crowds gather to see the actress and her co-stars, who had filmed large chunks of the show in Sheffield. Many of those who came to see the cast going into the cinema arrived in fancy dress.