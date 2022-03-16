What is the new Downton movie about?

In Downton Abbey: A New Era, the Crawley family will be travelling abroad to the South of France to explore a newly inherited villa.

It is the sequel to the 2019 film titled Downton Abbey which followed on from the popular TV series of the same name.

Sheffield-born actor Dominic West will join the Downton Abbey franchise as Guy Dexter, with the release of Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Julian Fellows has written the newest instalment and it has been directed by Simon Curtis.

The film will pick up where the last left - the family will soon be entering the 1930s.

Is there a trailer for Downtown Abbey: A New Era?

The trailer for the film can be watched on YouTube.

Who is the cast of Downton Abbey film sequel?

Many familiar faces will be returning in the new film including Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick, Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Jim Carter as Charles Carson and Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley.

Tuppence Middleton will play Lucy Branson, Hugh Dancy as Jack Barber and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley.

Is there a link between Sheffield and Downton Abbey?

Dominic West will join the franchise as Guy Dexter – the actor is originally from Sheffield.

He will play a 1920s Hollywood actor – his outfits are suitably dapper for a celebrity from the US.

In the film West’s character causes quite the stir amongst the female staff at Downton.

West has said that it was daunting to join a cast that is filled with so many global stars.

Where was the new Downton Abbey film shot?

Exact filming locations have not yet been released to the public for the international portion of the film but there is speculation that it was shot in the French Riviera.

For the UK scenes the cast and crew headed to Hampshire.

The original series, the first film and a portion of the sequel were all filmed in Highclere Castle.

The Victorian castle has been home to the fictional Crawley family since September 2010.

When will Downton Abbey: A New Era be released?