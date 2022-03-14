From actors and TV personalities to famous musicians, here is a selection of some of the city’s most recent celebrity sightings.
1. Sylvester Stallone
Hollywood royalty Sylvester Stallone popped in for a meal at Nonnas on Ecclesall Road after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours!
Photo: submit
2. Jodie Whittaker
In February 2018, Doctor Who fans flocked to the Park Hill as Jodie Whittaker was seen filming for the new season.
Photo: Anthony Devlin / Getty
3. Public Enemy
A passer-by gave hip hop act Public Enemy a lift to their gig at the Sheffield Arena in 2015 from Fulwood Road after the taxi that was supposed to take them there didn't turn up.
Photo: Ethan Miller
4. Sam Gittins
Sam Gittins was spotted near Tudor Square in May, 2018. The former Eastenders star was seen taking on the role of Spencer Pryde in an up and coming film.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil