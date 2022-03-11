“I love Sheffield. I love it as a city. I love the culture of it. I love the music scene and the film scene,” said Henstridge. “My love of acting really came from being on stage at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. That's when the switch flipped in my head and my heart and I just knew I was in trouble. I couldn't do anything else.”

While playing Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream on stage as part of a two-night school production at The Crucible may have given her the acting bug, she also thanked drama teachers at Meadowhead School for the direction her career has taken.

In Suspicion, Elizabeth Henstridge plays Tara McAllister and along with three other Brits, she becomes embroiled in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to elude the FBI and prove her innocence. Picture courtesy of Apple.

“We had the most amazing drama department led by Elaine Pollard, who was just a godsend. She was so inspiring and inclusive, and energising; her and Elizabeth Reynolds were our two drama teachers, and they were amazing and changed everything for me, absolutely everything.

“We had the best drama club ever. And it was just all about giving it a go; everybody felt comfortable and accepted. And there were no favourites or stars, it was just, it was just brilliant.

“I think whether I would have gone into acting or not, just having that experience was so enlightening in a way that I will always be grateful to Sheffield, for that and for teachers that are really inspiring and do extra things like drama clubs and putting on shows - they are unsung heroes.”

Sheffield born actress Elizabeth Henstridge, renowned for her work in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is starring in new Apple TV+ series 'Suspicion'. Picture by Robert Viglasky, courtesy of Apple.

What is Apple TV’s Suspicion about?

It’s this love of acting that would see Henstridge land the role of Jemma Simmons in Marvel’s first TV series back in 2012, and now the role of Tara McAllister in Suspicion – where along with three other Brits, she becomes embroiled in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to elude the FBI and prove her innocence.

Now based in LA, Henstridge spoke to The Star about her role in the high tension drama that is based on popular Israeli thriller series False Flag, as well as her role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, which ran for seven seasons from 2013 to 2020.

Speaking about the differences in genre between the two shows Henstridge said: “As an actor, the genre doesn't change too much of how you act in it, it more changes the script. And so my method was the same. It was just the script change and the fact that the CGI was more changing the colour of skies than putting an alien and a spaceship in the window.”

In Suspicion Elizabeth Henstridge stars alongside Uma Thurman, who plays prominent American businesswoman Catherine Newman, whose son Leo is kidnapped. Picture by Zach Dilgard, courtesy of Apple.

How was the filming of Suspicion impacted by Covid?

Shot between Brixham and New York City, Suspicion’s production was impacted by Covid-19. “I think people would have done pretty much everything to be able to keep going, because we were having such a great time and felt like we were making really great cool work. But we had a lot of safety protocols, and were one of the first sets back up and running,” said Henstridge.

Attracted to the role of Tara because of her admiration for screenwriter Rob Williams (The Man in the High Castle), Henstridge jumped at the chance to be involved in the show. While it’s one of many action thrillers, it stands out for the role social media plays in the show’s carriage of justice.

Who does Uma Thurman play in Suspicion and what is the series about?

Playing Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream on stage as part of a two-night school production at The Crucible gave Henstridge the acting bug.

“The show really poses some really interesting questions about social media and the power of it. And also, you know, how it can still be manipulated. But is it better than headlines being scripted, and having architects behind them like Catherine Newman (Uma Thurman), who run these massive global PR companies?,” said Henstridge.

Gushing about her co-star, with Thurman famed for her roles in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, Henstridge said: “I love how she portrayed Catherine Newman, I think she is a role model, she's an inspiration. I think she's excellent in the show and it's something I haven't necessarily seen her done before.

"And Chris Long championed her in that role - he’s this genius director that just sees the story in such a cool way – and that combination of Uma Thurman and Chris Long was the combo that we didn't know we needed. I hope that they work together again, and obviously, I would love to work with him again. But it was just a total total honour to work with her.”

Speaking about her own relationship with social media, she said: “I think for me, what I took away from the show and social media in general is it's such a tool for self expression and supporting causes that you really care about, and finding out about what's happening in the world on a very personal level for people.”

Personally more drawn to Instagram and TikTok than Twitter, Henstridge also knows these apps are just ‘a slice of life from people that might not be their every day’. Social media often inspires envy, or can create a sense of imposter syndrome if you don’t feel like your life is going as well as your peers.

How has Elizabeth Henstridge overcome imposter syndrome?

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Actor Elizabeth Henstridge at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA April 19th, 2017 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

That’s something that Elizabeth has overcome herself in her career; while she’s never formally labelled it as ‘imposter syndrome’, in previous interviews she has described the uncertainty of feeling like someone will change their mind on giving her a part. But that’s one thing that the pause in filming Suspicion due to Covid allowed her to shake.

“Having that time of those few months off was one of the best things that ever happened to me as an actor, because it allowed me to work on where that feeling comes from. I think a lot of it is how high your self love is and your self worth and trusting in the process. I can quite proudly say I don't get that anymore, but I think it is something that a lot of people suffer with.

"Acting is wonderful because it really does test you – there's a lot of rejection involved in it as with so many careers in this world – and the rejections are often, if not always, the most important part of guiding where your path is meant to go.”

For others who haven’t quite overcome that emotion yet, Henstridge said: “I 1,000 per cent understand if somebody is feeling that imposter syndrome; I would just say talk to yourself as if you're talking to your best friend - you would never say ‘Yes, they made a mistake’.

“The thing is, there's been a bunch of jobs where I've been on and people do get recast and you just have to trust that process as well, throw your hands up and go, well, let's just go with it… And trust that whatever happens is going to serve you the best in the end.”

What work has Elizabeth Henstridge done as a director?

Outside of her work on Suspicion, Henstridge has some film projects in development and she also directed an episode of Superman & Lois which is set to air in the US next week. Directing is one area of her career she’d love to grow in, having been given a chance to direct while working on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and mentored further while filming Suspicion.

“It's challenging, it challenges me in a different way,” Henstridge said, “I'm lucky enough to have met so many brilliant directors along the way that are really helping to guide me in this new phase of my career. It's a long term goal; it's something that I'm really passionate about and really curious about, and that scares me just enough to realise I should keep going.”

How can I watch Apple TV+’s Suspicion?

Suspicion premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 4, with a new episode released every Friday. The show is set to conclude on Friday, March 18.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Actress Elizabeth Henstridge attends Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." press line during Comic-Con International 2013 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel on July 19, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)