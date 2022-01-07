Dan Walker fans took to social media this week to ask where he has been, as they are used to seeing him on the red Breakfast sofa from Monday to Wednesday.

But since leaving Strictly Come Dancing he has not been seen as much on the programme, sparking rumours that he might be leaving.

Dan Walker has been absent from BBC Breakfast this week and has issued a statement on his position. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

A number of other presenters, including Ben Thompson, have been filling in for him during his absence, sitting alongside his regular co-host Sally Nugent.

Dan has debunked the rumours however, and has taken to Twitter to tell his fans he is just taking a much-needed break from work this week.

He wrote: “Just so you know… I haven’t left #BBCBreakfast, I haven’t ‘taken some time out after Strictly’ and there hasn’t been a ‘major presenter shake-up’ I am just not in this week.”

The news has been well received by fans who can’t wait to see him return to work.

One replied: “Good on you we all need some down time at some point.”

Another added: “Now as much as we love seeing you on the sofa, the majority of viewers know you need a holiday!”

During his time off Dan has been enjoying time with his family and posted a picture of Chatsworth House in the winter sunshine on Tuesday, which he said was ‘freezing but lovely’.