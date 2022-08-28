Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Wildlife Park have shared with The Star there was a small technical issue in the bronze section of the crowd, where people on social media said they couldn’t hear the band.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: “There was a localised problem in part of the bronze section in which a music desk had to be reset. This was done as quickly as possible.

"This was done right at the start of the concert.”

Concertgoers at the Steps gig at Yorkshire Wildlife Park were videoed chanting 'turn it up' because they couldn't hear any of what was going on on stage.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concertgoers were left extremely disappointed due to the lack of volume, with some even leaving early.

"My grandma’s TV is louder,” wrote Anthony Wilson on Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Facebook page. “Nobody can hear a thing in bronze.”

Representatives for Steps have also been approached for comment on the concert.