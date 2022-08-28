Steps: Yorkshire Wildlife Park offer statement after fans complain they're 'barely able to hear' concert
Steps fans took to social media yesterday to share their disappointment after some parts of the were filmed chanting “turn it up”.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park have shared with The Star there was a small technical issue in the bronze section of the crowd, where people on social media said they couldn’t hear the band.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: “There was a localised problem in part of the bronze section in which a music desk had to be reset. This was done as quickly as possible.
"This was done right at the start of the concert.”
Concertgoers were left extremely disappointed due to the lack of volume, with some even leaving early.
"My grandma’s TV is louder,” wrote Anthony Wilson on Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Facebook page. “Nobody can hear a thing in bronze.”
Representatives for Steps have also been approached for comment on the concert.
The concert was part of the bands 25th anniversary tour.