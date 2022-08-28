Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show has been confirmed to launch on the BBC in 2023 and Holly has been deemed the most likely to host as her husband, Dan Baldwin, is producing the show.

No names have been confirmed to host the show, but with Dan’s Hungry Bear production company being behind the show, people are expecting Holly to be the host.

Holly currently hosts This Morning and Dancing on Ice on ITV, with Olympic-style show, The Games, which Holly hosted with Top Gear presenter, Freddie Flintoff, being dropped by the channel after one season.

Holly Willoughby attends ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Filming for the new series is expected to take place in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena and will be hoping to emulate the success of the original series in the 1990s.