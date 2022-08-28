Holly Willoughby Gladiators: ITV Presenter tipped to host BBC reboot being filmed in Sheffield
This Morning presenter, Holly Willoughby, has been tipped to host the BBC reboot of Gladiators, which is being filmed in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.
The show has been confirmed to launch on the BBC in 2023 and Holly has been deemed the most likely to host as her husband, Dan Baldwin, is producing the show.
No names have been confirmed to host the show, but with Dan’s Hungry Bear production company being behind the show, people are expecting Holly to be the host.
Holly currently hosts This Morning and Dancing on Ice on ITV, with Olympic-style show, The Games, which Holly hosted with Top Gear presenter, Freddie Flintoff, being dropped by the channel after one season.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield history: 11 unique buildings which have been newly listed, including pubs, shops and old cinemas
-
2
9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1995 - including Sean Bean filming When Saturday Comes
-
3
9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1977 - the year of Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee
-
4
9 pictures to take you back to the 1980s in Sheffield - the decade of Margaret Thatcher, the Falklands War and New Romantics
-
5
Gladiators: BBC confirms when filming will begin at Utilita Arena Sheffield for new series of 90s TV favourite
Filming for the new series is expected to take place in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena and will be hoping to emulate the success of the original series in the 1990s.
At it’s peak, the show drew in 14 million viewers on ITV.