Frankie Boyle book launch at Sheffield's Off the Shelf festival cancelled due to 'staff shortages'

The book launch of Frankie’s debut crime novel had been due to take place at The Octagon at the University of Sheffield on Saturday, July 16.

Announcing the news on the festival's Twitter page, an Off the Shelf spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to announce the cancellation of Frankie Boyle's book launch this Saturday due to staff shortages - if you have a ticket you'll be contacted for a full refund.

“Off the Shelf Festival sincerely apologises for this cancellation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book launch of Frankie’s debut crime novel had been due to take place at The Octagon at the University of Sheffield on Saturday, July 16, but has now been cancelled due to 'staff shortages'

Sheffield 'explosion': Dramatic photos show damage caused by fire to Greenhill home

The spokesperson added: “Frankie will still be hosting a talk for 'Meantime' on Friday in York for those interested.”

The event would have seen Frankie discuss his book with writer and broadcaster Nick Ahad, with the novel promising a wild ride through Glasgow’s multicultural present and colonial past, exploring the dark heart of Scottish politics, the orbit of drug dealers and the matrix of AI.