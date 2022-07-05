Off the Shelf is delighted to welcome Frankie Boyle, one of the UK’s most popular comedians, to The Octagon at the University of Sheffield in the evening to launch his debut crime novel Meantime.

And Sheffield is just one of five cities chosen for his UK book launch tour.

Frankie Boyle will be discussing his book with writer and broadcaster Nick Ahad and the novel promises a wild ride through Glasgow’s multicultural present and colonial past, exploring the dark heart of Scottish politics, the orbit of drug dealers and the matrix of AI. This dark noir tale is structured in Frankie Boyle's unmistakable, inimitable comic style.

frankie boyle 'meantime'

Maria de Souza from Off the Shelf said: “It’s really great to be able to bring such a brilliant book launch to Sheffield as a special event.

Frankie Boyle is such a popular figure in the world of entertainment, and we are delighted to welcome him to the city to share his literary talents.”

The event will take place in The Octagon on Saturday, 16 July at 7.30.

Frankie already has three bestselling non-fiction books; My Shit Life So Far and Work! Consume! Die! To his name, and is well known to many for his TV shows; New World Order on BBC 2 and Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland.

Frankie Boyle will be attending Off The Shelf Festival in Sheffield

Frankie also regularly contributes articles for the broadsheet press and has topped the podcast charts with the first three volumes of his eight volume Promethiad sequence.