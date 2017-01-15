VIDEO: 'We gave ourselves an uphill task in Walsall defeat' admits Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, admits his side "gave themselves an uphill task" in their defeat to Walsall yesterday.

United travelled to Walsall looking for their seventh win on the spin, but goals from Amadou Bakayoko, Jason McCarthy, Joe Edwards and an Erhun Oztumer penalty saw the hosts claim a third win this season over the table-topping Blades.

And Wilder said: "They are spirited opposition, but I was pleased with our first half.

"But we possibly should have been ahead, we had enough of the ball and the play and the possession and the opportunities to be ahead, but we weren't and we looked to kick on in the second half.

"But we didn't and if you concede poor goals, you give yourself an uphill task and that's what we've done."

Chris Wilder

