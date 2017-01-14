WATCH: 'We were full value for Sheffield United win' says Walsall boss Jon Whitney

Walsall boss Jon Whitney says his side were full value for their 4-1 victory over Sheffield United this afternoon.

The win completed a hat-trick of successes over United for the Saddlers this season, and Whitney said: “Huge credit to my players.

“They executed the game plan to a tee. As a manager it’s a rare occurrence when you get every player either an eight or a nine out of 10.

James Shield's match report from Walsall 4, Blades 1

“You have to be eight or nine out of 10 to beat them. They have lost just once in their last 22 games and that was us beating them as well.

“They have looked dominant. But I thought second half in particular we dominated the game. We rolled them over. Away from home when we beat them it was a bit fortuitous. But I thought today we thoroughly deserved the win against the team top of the table.”