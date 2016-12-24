UPDATE: Sheffield pensioner, 81, dies after being hit by a tram

A pensioner has died in hospital after being hit by a tram in Sheffield.

The 81-year-old man, who has not yet been formally identified, was rushed to the Northern General Hospital on Thursday morning after he was struck near the Woodburn Road tram stop at 10.10am.

But sadly, the man died in hospital yesterday morning. His family have been informed.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision to please come forward.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 299 of December 22, 2016.