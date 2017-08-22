TV host Vernon Kay to play DJ set at Doncaster Racecourse after TOWIE star Mark Wright pulls out

TV host Vernon Kay has been drafted in to appear at this year's St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse after The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright dropped out.

The Family Fortunes host will appear at Ladies Day on September 14, replacing Mark Wright who has had to pull out due to unforeseen filming commitments.

Abby Chandler, head of marketing at Doncaster Racecourse said: “We’re disappointed Mark Wright won’t be able to now join us on our fabulous Ladies Day however we wish him the very best.

"We’re extremely excited to welcome back Vernon Kay to Doncaster as he’s a firm favourite with our visitors and will certainly know how to entertain the crowds on Ladies Day!”

Known for his TV presenting roles on favourite shows such as ‘All Star Family Fortunes’, ‘Beat the Star’, ‘Lets Get Gold’ and the ‘Whole 19 Yards’, Vernon is also a talented sports pundit and radio DJ having worked at Radio One and Radio X.

Vernon will perform a ninety minute DJ set straight after the day’s racing on the Hallam FM Champagne lawn for County Enclosure customers.

“Vernon is a fun and energetic entertainer who knows how we like to party in Doncaster so be prepared for a fun packed evening after racing,” said Abby.