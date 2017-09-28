The chaotic moment hundreds of customers are APPLAUDED into new IKEA store in Sheffield

Have your say

This is the moment hundreds of IKEA staff applauded the first customers into the new Sheffield store this morning.

More than 1,000 people queued up in anticipation for the new IKEA opening at 10am.

IKEA opens in Sheffield

One excited customer decided to queue from 4am to make sure he was first inside as excitement built for the grand opening.

Music blared out from inside the huge store as hundreds of staff dressed in the iconic striped yellow uniforms lined the stairs to welcome customers.

Staff waved Sweden flags and handed out yellow IKEA bags as hundreds of people made their way up the escalators.

Watch the chaotic moment of customers surging into the new store above.

IKEA opening in Sheffield - Picture: Marisa Cashill