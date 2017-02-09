Student homes targeted by burglars in Sheffield

Police patrols have been stepped up following an increase in burglaries of student homes in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of 'sneak-in' burglaries have been reported in student accommodation in Norfolk Park over recent days.

A force spokesman said: "PCSOs and police officers are increasing their patrols in the area to try and prevent further offences and to catch those responsible.

"Spread the word, make sure your doors and windows are locked - even when you are home.

"These offences take opportunists only seconds to commit. Don't make it easy. "

The force also wants to hear about people selling stolen property.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Woman falls down 15ft hole in Sheffield city centre

Family of teenage murder victim pay tribute to much loved daughter and sister ahead of funeral

FIRE UPDATE: South Yorkshire school blaze believed to be arson

Police seek men over attack in Doncaster

Councillor calls West Street policy 'last resort' to combat street drinkers

WATCH AND LISTEN: Former Sheffield Wednesday winger releases hardcore rap song - WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

Alan Biggs: Why wait before honouring Sheffield United’s heroes?