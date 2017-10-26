Sheffield Wednesday fan raises over £1K to thank hospital staff

A man with a rare cancer celebrated the end of his chemotherapy by raising funds for the hospital where he had treatment.

Steven Bryan was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system which severely weakens the body’s immune system, in April this year.

The 34-year-old was determined to beat the disease and to spur him on he decided to raise money to help benefit other cancer patients in Rotherham.

The Sheffield Wednesday fan arranged an 11-aside football match between teams from the Three Magpies and Thirsty Flame pubs in Brinsworth.

The football fans also enjoyed a casino night at the Three Magpies pub, with all the winning bets boosting Steven’s fundraising pot.

In total, he raised £1,550 for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.

He said: “I wanted to fundraise for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity to say thank you to everyone, particularly the nurses and volunteers on Ward A6, who looked after me so well.

“Having that extra goal to work towards also spurred me on through the chemotherapy. It’s been great fun raising money for the charity with my friends and family, who have all been so supportive.”

Steven also rang a symbolic bell at the hospital to mark the end of his treatment.

He added: “Raising so much money and ringing the bell made me feel really proud and I really enjoyed it. I know the money we have raised will help other patients in Rotherham in future, which is a nice feeling.”

E-mail Charity@rothgen.nhs.uk for more information.