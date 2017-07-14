Police issue warning over deadly craze in Sheffield suburb

A police warning has been issued about a new deadly craze where brake pipes are being cut on vehicles parked on hills in Sheffield.

Over the last six weeks, three vehicles parked on Greystones Road and Dobbin Hill, Greystones, have had their pipes deliberately cut.

South Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to inspect under their vehicles before they use them for signs that they may have been tampered with.

They are advised to look for signs of fluid around the wheels.

A police spokesman said: "We are advising owners of vehicles to be vigilant within the Greystones area following three reports over a six-week period of criminal damage, whereby brake pipes appear to have been tampered with or cut. The roads affected are Greystones Road and Dobbin Hill

"Before commencing your journey, we would ask that you inspect under your vehicle, looking for any obvious fluid that maybe visible around the wheels and also try the brakes using the foot pedal.

"f you do find anything of concern, please call for assistance from one the motoring organisations or a garage.

"Please report via 101 if it is confirmed that your brakes appear to have been intentionally damaged.

"We are urging anyone who may have any information relating to these incidents to report it."

Officers have visited the affected streets to talk to warn residents.

Anyone with information on the culprits should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.