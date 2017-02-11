Parts of Derbyshire a winter wonderland after overnight snow

Snow has fallen in parts of Derbyshire overnight.

Residents in a number of locations such as Buxton and Old Brampton in Chesterfield are waking up to a winter wonderland this morning.

There are no reported road closures at this time but there is very slow traffic on the A57 Sheffield Road in both directions between the Royal Oak Inn in Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir in Bamford because of snow. Meanwhile, there are hazardous driving conditions on the A53 Buxton Road between Abbott's Road junction in Leek and the Park Road junction in Buxton because of snow.

A Met Office warning for snow in Derbyshire is valid until 10am.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said gritters are patrolling the area.

