Men wanted over Sheffield burglary and use of stolen bank cards

Two men are wanted by the police over a burglary in Sheffield and the use of stolen bank cards.

Sometime between Saturday, August 26 and Monday, August 28, a handbag containing a mobile phone and two purses was stolen from a property in Bridle Stile, Mosborough.

Police officers want to trace this man over a burglary in Mosborough

Bank cards from the purses were later used in Crystal Peaks and Jordanthorpe.

Detectives have released CCTV images of men they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.