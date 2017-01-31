Jump in muddy puddles!

Enjoy a playgroup with a difference - when Nature Tots explores a different wildlife theme every session.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust group encourages tots and parents to get outdoors to learn together at a session, which includes a story, outdoor activities, crafts and a snack and drink.

A spokesman for Nature Tots said: “This month we will be looking at what creatures make a home in our muddy puddles. Booking is always essential as numbers are limited.”

Nature Tots is suitable for accompanied children aged three and over. The next sessions will be held on Monday February 6, from 10.30am to 12 noon, and from 12.45pm to 2.15pm.

The cost if £3 per child, and £2 for a second child. Call 01773 881188 to book for this session, at Carsington Water Visitor Centre.