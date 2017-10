Have your say

This is what happened to a driver's supercar after a crash on Snake's Pass this morning.

The driver reportedly overtook a motorist before 'zooming' towards a blind bend on the road at about 7.20am.

However, the driver then crashed the car before it span back into the middle of the road.

The back of the Alfa Romeo 4c was badly damaged in the crash and lost a wheel in the crash as a result.

No details of any injuries have been released by South Yorkshire Police.