A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall earlier today.

Police were called to Doncaster Road, Rotherham, around 11.30am this morning (Wednesday 4 January), following reports of a collision.

A silver Vauxhall car had collided with a wall and the driver, a 70-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene but sadly died.

Specially trained officers are currently with the man's family and providing support and assistance.

No one else has been injured in the collision.