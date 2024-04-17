Watch more of our videos on Shots!

XL Bully owners are heading to Rother Valley Country Park this weekend - to give their dogs a chance to play together.

The animals, which will be muzzled and on leads, will be taken by their owners on a walk around the lake at the venue, a well known beauty spot between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Dozens of owners are expected at the event, which has been organised to give owners some support and to allow their pets to still enjoy their walks.

Rother Valley Country Park. Picture: Beki Johnson

After meeting at the Grant and McAllin entrance to the park, the dogs will be taken for a walk, and organisers hope to stage other similar events in the future.

It comes three months after strict new laws were put in place banning the breed, meaning all the dogs had to be neutered and cannot go out without muzzles and leads, following reports of attacks by the breed. But many owners say the issue is bad owners, not the dogs.

The XL Bully Dog Walk is planned for Saturday, April 20 at 11am, and has been promoted on social media as a chance to meet others and allow the dogs to still enjoy their walks.

It comes at a time when owners of XL Bullys have told the The Star of the difficulties they have faced since the ban, as well as the costs they have run up.

One owner, Janine Oxley, told The Star this month how while people once petted her dog, they now picked up their children or crossed the street to avoid him. She said the first time she had taken her pet out for a walk after the ban came into force, she was reduced tears by the way another dog owner treated her and her pet.

Janine has also raised concerns about the high cost of pet health insurance for the breed, as well as other financial pressures that the breed's owners now face since the ban came in at the beginning of the year.

She said: "I understand why people have been concerned, and understand something needed to be done. But I feels that the laws should have targeted dog owners, not the dogs, perhaps bringing in strict licences. I supports the return of dog licences, which were scrapped in 1987, and feel Bruno no longer lives the happy life he did previously."