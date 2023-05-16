These stunning pictures show how a visitor attraction near Sheffield is expected to be transformed by levelling up cash.

And these pictures show what the popular venue is set to look like after the work is completed, with artist’s impressions created and published in a design and access statement by Rotherham Council, and partners Oobe and architects AHR, who is putting the scheme together right on Rotherham’s border with Sheffield.

A total of £5.5m will see new facilities built at the park, including the development of a waterfront café with views across the lake. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating with a first-floor room available for events and meetings. The existing café in the courtyard will be adapted as a ‘grab and go’ outlet.

Improvements will also be made to the parking facilities and a relocated cycle hub will be complemented by a high-quality landscaping scheme to enhance the visitor experience – including a new play area.

Rother Valley Park zip wire and toboggan run

The pictures show artist’s impressions of features including the café and visitor centre, as well as pictures of a zip wire and toboggan run. They also show how the waterfront is expected to look next to the lake at the attraction, which dates back to the early 1980s.

Works for both schemes are due to start later in the year, and some elements of the finer details on the planning application were approved by Rotherham Council earlier this month.

1 . Artist's impressions Pictures show how the revamped Rother Valley Country Park is set to appear after work on the attraction using levelling up money is completed Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Zip wire Artists impression shows how the zip wire and toboggan run is expected to look Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Play area west Pictures shows the west play area, and the path that will be in place at Rother Valley, with a cyclist on the track Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Village Courtyard How the village courtyard area will appear at the revamped Rother Valley Photo: Submitted Photo Sales