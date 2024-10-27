3 . Busted vs McFly

Two of the biggest boy bands of the noughties are set to go head-to-head on tour in 2025, with two performances at Utilita Arena Sheffield, on Friday, September 26 and Thursday, November 6. The trash talk has already begun ahead of the face-off. McFly said: "They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year." Busted hit back, saying: "We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!” McFly have achieved seven UK number one singles, including All About You, 5 Colours in Her Hair, and I'll Be OK. Busted's biggest hits include Year 3000, What I Go to School For, and Crashed the Wedding. | McFly/Busted Photo: McFly/Busted