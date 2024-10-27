We’ve put together a list of 9 of the biggest gigs scheduled to take place next year at Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall, and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.
Between them, these performers have racked up bagfuls of number ones, including one of Britain’s longest ever chart-topping singles.
Who are you most looking forward to seeing in 2025, and is there one band you’d love to see playing in Sheffield?
1. Kylie
One of pop's most enduring stars, Kylie, is embarking on her biggest tour since 2011. She will perform at Utilita Arena Sheffield on May 23, 2025, as part of her Tension Tour. The former Neighbours actress, whose biggest hits include I Should Be So Lucky, The Loco-Motion, Can't Get You Out of My Head, and Spinning Around, last performed at the arena in 2014 on her Kiss Me Once Tour. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. Olly Murs
Olly Murs is celebrating 15 Years of Hits, in his latest tour, coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The singer-songwriter has produced no shortage of hits since finishing as runner-up on The X Factor in 2009, with his biggest songs including Dance With Me Tonight, Troublemaker, and Up. He will be supported on tour by special guests Blue, a band he says he was 'obsessed with' during his college years. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
3. Busted vs McFly
Two of the biggest boy bands of the noughties are set to go head-to-head on tour in 2025, with two performances at Utilita Arena Sheffield, on Friday, September 26 and Thursday, November 6. The trash talk has already begun ahead of the face-off. McFly said: "They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year." Busted hit back, saying: "We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!” McFly have achieved seven UK number one singles, including All About You, 5 Colours in Her Hair, and I'll Be OK. Busted's biggest hits include Year 3000, What I Go to School For, and Crashed the Wedding. | McFly/Busted Photo: McFly/Busted
4. Lionel Richie
The soul superstar first rose to fame with the Commodores, writing and singing huge hits including Easy and Three Times a Lady. His solo career would prove even more successful, with songs like Hello, All Night Long (All Night) and Dancing on the Ceiling making him one of the biggest artists of the 1980s. He is set to play at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Sunday, June 8, 2025, as part of his new Say Hello To The Hits tour | Submitted Photo: Submitted
