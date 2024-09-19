Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kylie Minogue is set to play in Sheffield for the first time since 2014, as part of her 2025 world tour.

The Australian superstar will perform at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, May 23, 2025, during her Tension Tour, which will be her biggest since 2011.

She previously performed sell-out shows at Sheffield Arena in 2002 on the Kylie Fever Tour and in 2014 on her Kiss Me Once Tour.

Kylie Minogue will play at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, May 23, 2025, as part of her Tension Tour

The new tour will open in Kylie’s native Australia before heading to Asia and then reaching the UK in May.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!

“It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

Kylie will perform songs from her new album Tension II, among other hits, on her Tension Tour

Tension II - a brand new collection of 13 songs - will be released on October 18, via BMG, and is available to pre-order here .

It’s been described as the ‘high energy, high octane’ partner of the number one album Tension, which sees Kylie further embrace electronic music, with plenty of dance floor anthems.

The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit, Edge of Saturday Night, with The Blessed Madonna, as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

The lead single from the new collection, Lights Camera Action, will be released on September 27 and is available to pre-save now .

Tickets for Kylie’s Tension II Tour will go on venue presale on Thursday, September 26 at 10am. You can gain access by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter.

They will go on general sale on Friday, September 27 at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk .