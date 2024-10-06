Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sometimes you just want to do the tourist thing even when you’re not on holiday.

Perhaps you’ve just come home from a trip and want to keep the vibe alive before real life takes hold again.

Well, Sheffielders have Bakewell for that.

Sheffielders have Bakewell for a perfect touristy day out, says David Walsh. | National World

Muddy Stilettos, one of the UK’s leading lifestyle websites, agrees.

It has scoured the country to find the best places to go. And Bakewell came top in all of Derbsyhire, above Hathersage and Buxton.

MS reviewers reckon it has ‘oodles of history, epic walks and all the Derbyshire charm you could ever need’.

On a sunny Saturday we parked up and strolled across a footbridge over the River Wye into the heart of the town, with its narrow lanes and traffic-free streets.

Unlike its rivals, Bakewell has an impressive range of shops in a very small area, so you don’t get worn out walking before you are spent up or starving. We timed it just right and found a cafe with tables in the sun.

This is where ignoring Tripadvisor can lead to the joy of discovery. The top rated cafe in town was - inevitably - full, but a few yards away was the Secret Garden.

We were unaware it was 47th out of 51 restaurants in the town as we sat down, congratulating ourselves on finding a beautiful spot with real vines, and tiny bunches of grapes, strung across a pretty courtyard.

The food was great, we got a double helping of tiramisu each for some reason, and the staff, although on the verge of being too busy, maintained their smiles.

It set us up for more schlepping, with visits to the National Park centre, in the 17th century Old Market Hall, colourful Bath Gardens, winner of four Green Flag awards and proudly maintained by Derbyshire County Council, before - as every visitor must - we joined the queue at the Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop.

And that was enough for us. Not a huge day out but a happy one. Muddy Stilettos got this one right.