It is a region of immense beauty and people in Sheffield are very lucky to have such picturesque scenery just a short walk, drive or bus journey away.

Each year, the online magazine Muddy Stilettos releases a list of the Best Places to Live in the UK - each year, Derbyshire gets a full Top 10 list and for the 2024 rankings five of those Derbyshire locations were in the Peak District.

Yorkshire doesn’t have its own list like Derbyshire in the 2024 UK rankings - and no South Yorkshire locations appear in the “best of the rest” category either.

So if any Sheffield residents fancy a permanent move into the Peak District - these are the best locations to live in the area, according to Muddy Stilettos.

1 . Bakewell Bakewell was the highest rated place in the Peaks, and was recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its "picturesque location" - along with its range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Buxton Buxton was praised for its "iconic architecture" and community spirit - with the town also hosting an international music festival. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Wirksworth Wirksworth was the third highest ranked Peak District location and received praise for "cool indie eateries" and a "thriving, arty community". Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Hathersage Muddy Stilettos made note of Hathersage's literary connections, such as being the inspiration for Jane Eyre and links to Robin Hood and Little John. | Andrew Hill Photo: Andrew Hill Photo Sales