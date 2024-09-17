The best places to live in the Peak District according to Muddy Stilettos including Bakewell and Hathersage

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:51 BST

There are a number of beautiful locations in the Peak District which are home to hundreds of families living their lives in the beautiful rural towns and villages.

It is a region of immense beauty and people in Sheffield are very lucky to have such picturesque scenery just a short walk, drive or bus journey away.

Each year, the online magazine Muddy Stilettos releases a list of the Best Places to Live in the UK - each year, Derbyshire gets a full Top 10 list and for the 2024 rankings five of those Derbyshire locations were in the Peak District.

Yorkshire doesn’t have its own list like Derbyshire in the 2024 UK rankings - and no South Yorkshire locations appear in the “best of the rest” category either.

So if any Sheffield residents fancy a permanent move into the Peak District - these are the best locations to live in the area, according to Muddy Stilettos.

Bakewell was the highest rated place in the Peaks, and was recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its "picturesque location" - along with its range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants.

1. Bakewell

Bakewell was the highest rated place in the Peaks, and was recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its "picturesque location" - along with its range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Buxton was praised for its "iconic architecture" and community spirit - with the town also hosting an international music festival.

2. Buxton

Buxton was praised for its "iconic architecture" and community spirit - with the town also hosting an international music festival. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Wirksworth was the third highest ranked Peak District location and received praise for "cool indie eateries" and a "thriving, arty community".

3. Wirksworth

Wirksworth was the third highest ranked Peak District location and received praise for "cool indie eateries" and a "thriving, arty community". Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Muddy Stilettos made note of Hathersage's literary connections, such as being the inspiration for Jane Eyre and links to Robin Hood and Little John.

4. Hathersage

Muddy Stilettos made note of Hathersage's literary connections, such as being the inspiration for Jane Eyre and links to Robin Hood and Little John. | Andrew Hill Photo: Andrew Hill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleSheffieldDerbyshire