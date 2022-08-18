News you can trust since 1887
Yorkshire Natural History Museum: Look inside Sheffield's newest attraction as families flocked on opening day

The brand new Yorkshire Natural History Museum opened last weekend and was an instant hit, with queues down the street as people waited to see what was on offer.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:45 am

The Star was lucky enough to be invited down to take a look around with the first of the visitors, and was also offered a quick look behind the scenes at some exhibitions coming soon.

Take a look inside this fantastic new addition to Sheffield’s museum scene.

1. IMG_3672.jpg

The Yorkshire Natural History Museum was a hit on opening day last Saturday.

Photo: Harry H

2. Grand Opening

When the museum had it's grand opening on Saturday, August 13, families and natural history fans lined up down Holme Lane next to this red ribbon at the front door.

Photo: National World

3. Est. 2022

This plaque outside proudly shares the museum's name and it's recent opening.

Photo: National World

4. Cafe

The museum has a vegetarian and vegan cafe, which was enjoyed by families throughout the day.

Photo: National World

