WIN: Westlife tickets for Saturday night at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Westlife

Due to phenomenal sales they will play the Sheffield venue on Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, at 7.30pm.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats – priced £50.40 to £100.80 – limited to six tickets per person. Call the box office on 0114 2 56 56 56 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk. In person sales will only be available from Sheffield City Hall, in Barkers Pool.

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets for the Saturday night show see below.

The global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK chart toppers including as Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and Unbreakable.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity. The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI.

The Sheffield venue is one the boys know well – they have performed at it an amazing 36 times between 2001 and 2012.

These new shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on 23rd June 2012.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records and five million concert tickets worldwide. They are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at number one.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at numbee one in the UK.

Overall the band have had an incredible 14 chart-topping singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 number one albums worldwide.

Support artists will be The Rua and Keelie Walker.

