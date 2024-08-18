1 . Fruit picking

It’s blackberry season which means it’s time for fruit crumble! In Sheffield you will find blackberries in many areas, but you can also find lots more fruits throughout the summer season by visiting pick your own farms in and around Sheffield. One of my favourites is A Pearson & Sons, at Birchin Lee Nurseries, in Dronfield. It’s a fun afternoon out with your friends, partner, family, or solo, to reconnect with nature and also to support a local business. | Submitted