Although the city is undeniably quieter with all the students enjoying a well-earned break, this doesn’t affect the amount of things to do and enjoy in the summer season in our lovely city.
From eating al fresco and soaking up the sun in one of our many green spaces, to seeing the full community come together for both Tramlines and the city-wide fringe event, it’s a city that keeps on giving.
Here are some of my top reasons why I love Sheffield in the summer. Please note, I love being outside!
1. Fruit picking
It’s blackberry season which means it’s time for fruit crumble! In Sheffield you will find blackberries in many areas, but you can also find lots more fruits throughout the summer season by visiting pick your own farms in and around Sheffield. One of my favourites is A Pearson & Sons, at Birchin Lee Nurseries, in Dronfield. It’s a fun afternoon out with your friends, partner, family, or solo, to reconnect with nature and also to support a local business. | Submitted
2. Eating local produce in restaurants
Many of Sheffield’s restaurants pride themselves on using locally sourced ingredients. As a food and drink ambassador for the city, I could spend hours recommending places, so instead I will use the city’s restaurants that have been mentioned in the Michelin Guide - Joro and Rafters. | JÖRO Photo: JÖRO
3. Rooftop bars
This year has seen TWO rooftop bars open to the public. Sheffield has long awaited a venue with sweeping views of the city to sip on a refreshing beverage, and now we have both Cambridge Street Collective and Radisson Blu to choose from. Whether it’s been a long day at work, or you’re looking to celebrate with friends on a summer evening, these venues are a must for a sunny day. | National World
4. Cambridge Street Collective
On the topic of Cambridge Street Collective, this is Europe’s largest purpose built food hall, and if you’ve not already visited since it opened in May, you really should. There are 20 food and drink traders here all offering goods at a range of prices. The venue also hosts lots of events, so check out their website and see if anything suits your fancy. | National World
