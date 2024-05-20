Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free event, taking place this bank holiday weekend, attracts around 50,000 visitors each year

The popular Sheffield Food Festival is set to return even bigger and better over the May bank holiday weekend.

This year’s event, which is free to attend, will take place from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27, across Sheffield’s Peace Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone Street.

Sheffield Food Festival is back this bank holiday weekend, with more than 60 traders, two live music stages and free craft workshops for families

There will be 60 traders, two live music stages, free craft and music workshops and a 10 piece walkabout brass band.

At the artisan market, you can find chocolate rum from Lucelas, gins from Sheffield’s own Hawkins Distillery, Yorkshire Pudding Beers, tiramisu by Paradiso Authentic Italian, brownies from Scrumptious By Lucy, and much more.

The Peace Garden Main Stage will feature a 50/50 split of male and female artists spanning the genres. Highlights include 60s inspired indie rock band Lunarca, rapper and spoken word artists Matic Mouth and dance, urban and soul DJ Kayla C.

At the busing tent on Town Hall Square, Creative DJ School will be inviting festivalgoers to drop in and join in to learn some of the fundamentals of DJing on Saturday and Sunday mornings, with busking sets in the afternoon by talented young performers from Sheffield Music School.