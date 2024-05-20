What to do Sheffield: Sheffield Food Festival to feature 60 traders, live music and craft workshops
The popular Sheffield Food Festival is set to return even bigger and better over the May bank holiday weekend.
This year’s event, which is free to attend, will take place from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27, across Sheffield’s Peace Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone Street.
There will be 60 traders, two live music stages, free craft and music workshops and a 10 piece walkabout brass band.
In the street food area, culinary treats from the likes of Yee Kwan ice cream, V or V Grill House, Caribbean Fusion, Tamarind Kitchen and Flippin ‘eck Pancake Bar will await visitors. There’s even something for canine companions, with Pure Pet Food, as seen on Dragon’s Den supplying snacks for dogs.
At the artisan market, you can find chocolate rum from Lucelas, gins from Sheffield’s own Hawkins Distillery, Yorkshire Pudding Beers, tiramisu by Paradiso Authentic Italian, brownies from Scrumptious By Lucy, and much more.
The Peace Garden Main Stage will feature a 50/50 split of male and female artists spanning the genres. Highlights include 60s inspired indie rock band Lunarca, rapper and spoken word artists Matic Mouth and dance, urban and soul DJ Kayla C.
At the busing tent on Town Hall Square, Creative DJ School will be inviting festivalgoers to drop in and join in to learn some of the fundamentals of DJing on Saturday and Sunday mornings, with busking sets in the afternoon by talented young performers from Sheffield Music School.
For children, the Sheffield community arts charity Ignite Imaginations will provide free hands-on craft workshops celebrating the food and music traditions of different cultures across the three days.
