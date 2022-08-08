It can be difficult finding something for you or your family to do when the sun is shining during the long days of summer, so we’eve compiled a list of things to do this week in Sheffield:

7. Pirates and Mermaids

The Tropical Butterfly house has taken to the seven seas to bring families some fun this summer where youngsters are encouraged to come in their favourite pirate or mermaid dress up and show their style off to create some legendary selfies with spot prizes for the best fancy dress.

Older children can enjoy the events activities from zipwires to frisbee, ball games, skipping and hula hoops. Families can also bring along a delicious picnic or eat at the Big Red Bus Snack Stop or Butterfly Cafe.

The Tropical Butterfly House is open daily from 10am to 5pm

6. Mega Machines

Mega machines are inviting visitors over in summer every Wednesday-Sunday during the summer holidays to get the chance to explore some true Mega Machines and learn how they are used by the emergency services.

You'll get the opportunity to see exhibits which are not on public display as well as get more up close and personal than ever before with some of the normal exhibits.

This week, visitors will be able to discover what it was like to be a wartime firefighter on selected days at the exhibit.

5. Richard Hawley

The Leadmill are absolutely delighted to welcome the headline artist Richard Hawley for two very special homecoming shows this August. The event will take place in the evening at the Leadmill on August 9.

4. Quayside Market

A new monthly street food market at the heart of Sheffield's canal will be making its way to City Centre and Castlegate. The Market will begin on 13 August and will bring together a host of amazing street food traders along with independent craft stalls, live music/DJs, cocktails and craft beer which is perfect for a sunny day out.

3. Lowedges Gigantic Festival

This week, Lowedges Gigantic Festival will also be hosting an extravaganza on 14 August with live music, a beer tent, Classic Cars, Motorbikes & Auto Show, Car Boot Sale, Fairground Rides, and a Fun Dog Show.

There will be a special appearance by Dr Alan Billings, the Police Commissioner and meet his team and you can also enjoy free bungee jumping, a climbing wall, and a 125ft inflatable assault course.

2. Bricktropolis

Sheffield Bricktropolis will return to Sheffield city centre between Saturday 6 and 12 August with this year's event including a fantastic visitor trail of dinosaur-themed sculptures called the Brickosaurs, an interactive play zone, giant mosaic builds and an amazing AFOL exhibition with activities designed to delight LEGO fans of all ages!

Sheffield Cathedral on Church Street will play host to a fantastic Stay & Play Zone, an opportunity to get creative with toy bricks. The Cathedral will host two brick play pits and two graffiti brick walls.

And the best news is, there is no need to book, just drop in to 'stay & play'.

1. Sheffield Plate: Children's Magic Show

Head down to Sheffield Plate on Wednesday 10 August for a laughter filled comedy magic show packed full of silliness, eye popping magic, brilliant party games, bubbles, top quality prizes and a hilarious puppet show, presented to you by Froggles Parties.